GRENADA CONTINUES TO CAREFULLY, MONITOR OIL SPILL

St. George’s, Grenada – NaDMA continues to monitor the ongoing oil spill that occurred off the coast of Tobago.

The most recent Satellite Imagery revealed that images as of Saturday 17th February are consistent with previous imagery which indicated that the oil spill traveled to the south and southwest of Tobago, and then in a northwesterly direction. These new satellite images suggest, however, that its closest point was located more than 30 NM SSW of Point Salines Grenada.

The movement of the oil spill is dependent on weather and sea conditions. Therefore, the Oil Spill Committee continues to collaborate with regional and international partners to monitor the situation.

The public should continue to pay attention to the updates and any announcements related to the oil spill from NaDMA.

The satellite images below show the trajectory of the oil spill as seen on February 16th and 17th, 2024. Updated imagery will be presented as it becomes available.

For additional information, please get in touch with Mrs. Ruth Jacob-Roberts, Public Information Officer at NaDMA at 440-8390-4: mobile at 533-0766, or email: [email protected] and [email protected].

NaDMA is the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.