Construction on $27.4 Million Dollar Grenada Christian Academy School to Begin

GEORGE’S, GRENADA: Construction of a new school for the Grenada Christian Academy moved one step closer on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, with a sod-turning ceremony at the new school site, located behind the basketball court, adjacent to the Pearls Airstrip.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 8, 2024, and is expected to be completed in 18 months. At least 175 people are expected to be employed on the project during peak periods of construction.

The project falls under phase two of the Grenada Education Enhancement Project and is funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). On November 22, 2023, the Ministry of Education signed a $27.4 million contract with Kee-Chanona and Sonrise Construction JV Inc. The architectural firm is Beston Consulting.

The Grenada Christian Academy currently houses just under 150 students. In the new facility, it will be able to accommodate 300, with the future possibility of expanding that number to 500.

Prime Minister, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, thanked the former administration for its contribution to the process. He noted that the Government of Grenada has spent as much as USD $65 million on school infrastructure upgrades in the past several years. He revealed that despite this, at least 45 percent of Grenada’s schools remain to be rehabilitated post-Hurricane Ivan.

Speaking about the expected new home for the Grenada Christian Academy, he said, “I want to take this opportunity to urge the contractor and the consultant to appreciate that the funding for this project, while borrowed from the Caribbean Development Bank, is going to be repaid by the tax payers of Grenada, and, so, the students, the principals, and the tax payers of Grenada deserve to see a finished product that will be the envy of the rest of Grenada.”

Other benefits to the community will include improvements to the civil infrastructure, including roads, drainage, utilities, skill development in construction, and community engagement. The scope of work includes the complete construction of four three-story buildings to house approximately 11 classrooms, as well as a basketball court.

Tiffany Donald, project engineer, said, “It will be equipped with laboratories for sciences, food and nutrition, clothing and textiles, and home management, among others. Moreover, the design

did not neglect the technical subjects and incorporates rooms for electricity and electrical technology, auto mechanics, small engine repair, and building technology, to name a few. Some other noteworthy amenities are the office spaces designated for the management and staff of the school, the sick bay, the cafeteria, and recreational grounds. Beyond this physical structure, this school will embody our shared value of inclusivity, having elevator access to accommodate individuals who have mobility challenges.”

Hon. Kate Lewis, parliamentary representative for St. Andrew Northeast, is encouraged by the developments. “A project that marks a significant milestone in the journey of educational development and excellence in St. Andrew Northeast,” Lewis said. “It stands as a testament to what we can achieve when we put the future of our children and our country at the forefront of our agenda.”

The Principal of Grenada Christian Academy, Eversley George, noted that teachers having to share classrooms and not being able to offer subjects like physics and chemistry are issues he looks forward to eliminating.

George said, “As we know, a good school infrastructure is the foundation upon which a robust and equitable education system is built, impacting not only academic achievement but also shaping the holistic development of the next generation.”

Reena Matthew, an English teacher who has been at the institution for fourteen years, said, “I’m looking forward to having our own personal space, especially for the different subject areas, and having a more comfortable staffroom because where we are right now is not very comfortable.”

Minister for Education, Sen. the Hon. David Andrew, is thrilled to support the Grenada Christian Academy in this new phase of school improvement and expansion. He honoured the late missionary Charles Carpenter, who started the school and brought it to Pearls.

He said, “We are counting on all of our partners to deliver this quality product in a timely fashion for the residents and persons in the surrounding communities of Pearls.”

Other schools scheduled to be constructed include St. Andrew’s Anglican Primary School in Grenville and St. David’s Catholic Secondary School, which will be relocated from its current location to Marlmount, St. David.