Reward of $5,000 for the Recapture of Lyvon Date

The Royal Grenada Police Force is offering a reward of five thousand ($5,000.00ecc) dollars to anyone who provides information which leads to the recapture of Lyvon Date.

Lyvon Date alias “Magic”, 33 years old, of Griffin Lane, Grenville, St. Andrew was charged for Capital Murder in the death of Wayne Smart. He escaped police custody while attending Grenville Magistrate’s Court, on Wednesday 21st February 2024 and is still at large.

Anyone seeing Lyvon Date or has any information about his whereabouts is kindly asked to contact Grenville Police Station at 442 7224, CID St. George’s at 440 3921, Emergency 911, Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

NB: Date may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.