Search Continues for Escaped Prisoner

The Royal Grenada Police Force continues its aggressive efforts to recapture Lyvon Date alias “Magic”, 33 years old, of Griffith Lane, St. Andrew. He is approximately six feet one inch in height, slim built, dark in complexion with brown eyes, and black hair.

Lyvon Date who was charged for Capital Murder, escaped police custody while attending Grenville Magistrate’s Court, on Wednesday 21st February 2024.

The RGPF specially appeals to anyone seeing Lyvon Date or who has any information about his whereabouts to kindly contact Grenville Police Station at 442 7224, CID St. George’s at 440 3921, Emergency 911, Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

NB: Mr. Date may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.