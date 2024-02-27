St. Patrick Residents Charged with Non-Capital Murder, Remanded

Wayne Richardson, 47 years old Mechanic, Tafari Thomas, 35 years old Unemployed and Erico Andrew, 44 years old Unemployed, all of River Sallee, St. Patrick were jointly charged with the offence of Non-Capital Murder, for intentionally causing the death of Jude Hypolite, 56 years old Shopkeeper, of River Sallee, St. Patrick. The offence is alleged to have been committed on Friday 23rd February 2024, at River Sallee, St. Patrick.

All three men made their first court appearance at Gouyave Magistrate’s Court, today and were remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

They are scheduled to be brought back to court on Friday 15th March 2024.