The IRD Encourages Businesses to Enrol Now and Take Advantage of G-Tax

ST. GEORGE, GRENADA –The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) is urging all businesses to get on board and take advantage of G-TAX, the recently upgraded and enhanced tax filing system, which brings several advantages and improvements to customers for payment of VAT, PAYE, and CIT Instalments.

G-TAX is a convenient and user-friendly online platform that simplifies the process of registering, filing, and making tax payments while saving valuable time and enhancing overall efficiency in tax management.

G-TAX is easy to use and helps businesses manage their taxes conveniently, while making the process easier, smoother, and more efficient.

More than 820 businesses have already registered, filed, and paid using G-Tax and are enjoying the benefits of the new system. Businesses are encouraged to get onboard and register now to effectively manage their tax obligations by making prompt payments to meet the due dates for each tax type.

To access the online sign-up feature and find detailed instructions, please visit the IRD website at ird.gd/gtax.

The public is encouraged to pay attention to the following due dates:

Value Added Tax: March 20th, 2024.Personal Income Tax: March 31st, 2024.Corporate Income Tax: March 31st, 2024 (businesses with a fiscal period of January 1st to December 31st)Corporate Income Tax Instalments: March 31st, 2024.

Individuals filing personal Income Tax (PIT) are encouraged to utilise the my.gov.gd platform to complete their tax returns.

More information will be shared on an ongoing basis, and persons are encouraged to visit the IRD website at ird.gd/gtax, contact the office at 440-3556, or via e-mail email to [email protected].

Email, call, or visit us today. The IRD looks forward to serving you!