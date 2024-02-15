Three (3) Men Charged for Robbery with Violence, Rape and other serious offences

Ron Mitchell, 30 years old, Unemployed, Atiba Stanisclaus, 25 years old, Farmer and Trevon Robertson, 23 years old, Unemployed, all of Paradise, St. Andrew, were arrested and jointly charged with two (2) counts of Robbery with Violence, in connection with separate incidents between 1st January and 9th February 2024, at Grand Anse Beach, St. George.

Additionally, Ron Mitchell was charged for the following offences: one (1) count of Rape, three (3) counts of Attempted Rape, two (2) counts of Indecent Assault and one (1) count of Causing Harm. He was also jointly charged with Trevon Robertson on one (1) count of Robbery with Violence. These charges were laid following investigations into several complaints made to the police.

Mr. Mitchell and Mr. Robertson were previously charged, jointly, with four other men, in connection with a series of rape incidents which were allegedly committed in St. Andrew, in April 2023.

The three men are scheduled to appear at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court, on Monday 19th February 2024.