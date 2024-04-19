Woman praises James Clarkson for “instrumental’’ role in her life

By Lincoln DePradine

In his long and stellar career as a law enforcement officer, James Clarkson must have had many interactions involving such things as arrests and helping civilians.

Some interactions, Clarkson remembers; others are forgotten.

When a now adult woman, Helen Charles, told Clarkson how he and another officer – whom she remembers only as “Corporal Parkes’’ – assisted her as a 17-year-old, he expressed surprise and admitted to no recollection of the incident.

“I don’t remember that at all,’’ Clarkson told Charles, manager of the Grenada Yacht Club (GYC) Restaurant.

British-born Charles moved to Grenada with her father after he retired from working.

Charles, speaking at an April 4 event at GYC, retold of her receiving the help of Clarkson, a former Commissioner of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

Helen Charles meets and thanks James Clarkson at the GYC

The event, in Clarkson’s honour, was organized by Carenage & Angel Harps International.

Clarkson, who was recognized in speeches and music, as well as with the presentation of a plaque, has spent more than a half-century as pan arranger with Republic Bank Angel Harps Steel Orchestra.

He’s also an ex-coach of Carenage United Football Club, and a former musical director of the RGPF Band.

“Thirty-one years ago today, you became responsible for me moving to Grenada,’’ Charles told Clarkson. “Me and my father were building a house and we encountered some very difficult builders who tried to rob us.’’

Charles was referred to Clarkson by Neil Cyrus, a Carenage resident popularly known as “Copper’’.

“I was crying all day to a friend, who lived on the Carenage, and he said there is one man who will help you,’’ related Charles, who recalled first meeting Clarkson at the Angel Harps panhouse in Tanteen. “I stood in front of you crying.’’

The following day, she met with Clarkson and Corporal Parkes on Melville Street. “While we were talking,’’ said Charles, “the two guys, who tried to rob us of our money when we were building the house, walked past. And you and Corporal Parkes grabbed these guys and, never in my life, have I ever seen a handcuff go up the back of someone so fast.’’

Charles said the men were charged, found guilty and convicted. And, a year after her initial encounter with Clarkson, she again met him at a bank in St George’s.

She shouted Clarkson’s name and gave him the “biggest kiss’’ on his cheek, Charles said.

“You were instrumental in us getting our money back and also building our house and finishing it,’’ she said. “I thank you, Mr Clarkson’’.