2024 Shelter Inspection Process Commenced

On Monday, February 12th, 2024, the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) through the National Shelter Management Committee, commenced its annual Emergency Shelter inspection process. The inspection is expected to conclude in mid-April.

Each year, NaDMA conducts inspections and designates buildings including schools, community centers, churches, and private structures as Emergency Shelters. The inspection team will visit buildings on mainland Grenada and on Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

At the end of the inspection, the team will prepare a report, and submit a list of recommended Emergency Shelters to Cabinet. Upon approval, the list will be published by June 1st.

NaDMA urges all those who have responsibility for the buildings to be inspected to make the facilities available at the appointed date and time, therefore ensuring that the work of the inspection team is completed without delays.

Citizens are reminded that their home is the first place of shelter during a storm or Hurricane, and as such all efforts should be made to fortify their homes during peacetime in preparation for any eventuality. If there are uncertainties about the ability of the home to withstand the event, then one should seek shelter with family or friends. If all efforts fail, then the activated Emergency Shelter is the last alternative.

NaDMA encourages all citizens to have an emergency supplies kit with resources necessary for survival for at least three days as well as a one-month supply of prescription medications.

For additional information, please contact Mrs. Ruth Jacob-Roberts, Public Information Officer, NaDMA, on 440-8390-4: cell: 533-0766, or email: [email protected] and [email protected].

NaDMA is the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.