27 Green Entrepreneurs Awarded Interest-Free Loans under the Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Accelerator Program

The Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative announced the selection of 27 green entrepreneurs as recipients of interest-free loans totaling USD 863,403. Under the Initiative’s Accelerator Program, these entrepreneurs were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants to receive funding and support to grow their respective green, sustainable enterprises.

The Initiative, delivered by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) with support from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), aimed to nurture and empower environmentally conscious businesses, fostering sustainable development across the region.

This regional program was dedicated to facilitating the development, establishment, and expansion of innovative green enterprises across six OECS Member States: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Accelerator Program is designed to propel high-potential green enterprises during their growth phase. By providing access to interest-free loans of up to USD 50,000, along with investment opportunities and ongoing education, the program equips entrepreneurs to scale their businesses for maximum profitability and societal benefit.

“With each interest-free loan granted to green enterprises in the Eastern Caribbean, we’re not just investing in businesses; we’re investing in a greener, more sustainable future. Congratulations to all recipients; your dedication paves the way for innovation and environmental stewardship in our region.” – Daniel Muñoz-Smith, Caribbean Representative, Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)

The three-year Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative concluded on March 31, 2024. The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Competitive Business Unit (CBU) will continue to engage stakeholders and share knowledge about the Initiative and other green entrepreneurship opportunities.

The entrepreneurs awarded interest-free loans are:

#Team LeadEnterprise NameIndustryCountry of OperationBrief Business Description1Shelly-Ann MeadeLittle ZionTourism; AgricultureDominicaLime Rocks Enterprises Ltd, trading as Little Zion is a sustainable agro-tourism company which owns and operates an agro-tourism estate. Little Zion’s operations are characterised by the exclusive use of renewable energy; a focus on green job creation; and sustainable building design practices.2Denell FloriusEcoCarib Inc.Renewable EnergySaint LuciaEcoCarib is a full Energy Services Company (ESCO) that designs, installs, maintains and finances solar photovoltaic systems. EcoCarib has proprietary designing and financing tools which are used to ensure that the customer gets the best energy deal possible. Additional services include investment grade energy audits, energy management and energy efficiency, as well as electric vehicle charging.2Kimya GlasgowKimya Glasgow IncFashion; Circular EconomySaint Vincent & the GrenadinesKimya Glasgow Inc. is a slow fashion and lifestyle brand that uses organic, natural, and sustainable fibres in its manufacturing to minimize environmental impact and promote responsible consumption. It supports women-owned factories to empower women in manufacturing and promote gender equality.4Jimmy James ClavierSuperior CateringFood and BeverageSaint LuciaSuperior Catering is a catering company, focused on farm-to-table food solutions. While featuring foods from local and organic sources, Superior Catering aims to limit its energy consumption and increase its recycling initiatives. ​ The company also operates a Micro-Farm.4Mitra CazaubonNarrow Way LifeTourismSaint LuciaNarrow Way Life is a Holistic Health, and Sustainable Lifestyle Center providing consultations, eco-friendly home construction, solar and rain harvesting installation services, regenerative farming lectures, health lectures, farm tours and retreats.6Christopher WyattGreen Design and Construction Solutions Inc.ConstructionSaint LuciaGreen Design and Construction Solutions Inc. (GDCS Inc) is a professional service provider with a focus on nature-based solutions and sustainable infrastructure design for flood mitigation, slope protection, coastal protection, watershed management, sustainable drainage systems. It also works on innovations in agricultural production and green energy generation.7Minerva GaskinDivine & Events Catering ServicesFood and BeverageSaint Kitts & NevisDivine & Events Catering Services uses an eco-friendly farm to fork model in its catering operations – half of the ingredients used are locally or sustainably sourced. The company minimises waste through composting and supplying biofuel. It creates jobs by predominantly employing women.8Marla Nathania FosterQuench Inc.WaterSaint LuciaQuench Inc. sells insulated stainless steel water bottles and premium bottle-less water dispensers. It was created to encourage personal wellness by educating children on the benefits of water consumption, while reducing the usage of plastic water bottles in order to curb plastic pollution and reduce the island’s carbon footprint.9Namayombo MgonelaNamara’s CaféFood and BeverageSaint Kitts & NevisNamara’s Café is a restaurant based on sustainable operations that prioritise green energy, waste minimisation and community engagement. Namara’s aims to become a solar-powered operation that addresses food waste and empowers its community through cake decoration training.10Janelle GermainEfrescoFood and BeverageSaint LuciaEfresco is a café and restaurant with a focus on the sustainable production of local food, using produce grown from the owner’s farm, as well as other local farmers and suppliers. The business intends to launch its agro-processing line of green banana pasta, salad dressing, chutneys and blended seasoning. Efresco minimises food waste by making food fresh to order and by donating to the less fortunate in instances of excess production.11Quincy BartNevility farmsAgricultureSaint Kitts & NevisNevility Farms utilises a green business model to enhance climate resilience, reduce its environmental impact and promote conservation. It uses water-efficient technologies, composting, recycling materials and solar energy in order to minimise its carbon footprint.12Rebekah Kasha RagbersinghButtercup House RentalsTourismGrenadaButterCupHouse Rentals is a family-owned and operated apartment rental business which aims to provide quality and affordable accommodations to guests. One of ButterCupHouse’s goals is reducing its carbon footprint by developing green a space and garden for guests, focusing on soil conservation, and utilising energy efficient appliances.13Terri HenryBee NaturalApiculture; Beauty and Personal CareDominicaBee Natural is a business specialising in creating value-added products from the beehive. Its current range of deodorants, lip balms, body balms, body butters, candles and soaps all use local Dominican beeswax. Bee Natural also runs a bee garden tour for both locals and visitors to learn more about bees and preserving the habitats for all pollinators.14Helen Lunkenheimer-PattersonFRUITIONFood and BeverageGrenadaFRUITION is a family-owned agro-processing and apiculture business whose mission is to use Grenada’s bountiful agriculture to produce premium health oriented food and beverage products in a fair and sustainable way. It produces premium artisanal Kombucha, pure raw honey, honeycomb, and beeswax. FRUITION practices recycling and works directly with local businesses.15Lana AthanazeÉclat Nova LuxuriesBeauty and Personal CareDominicaÉclat Nova Luxuries is a sustainable brand specialising in the production of handmade, luxury, botanical skincare and eco-living include botanical soaps, aromatherapy candles, and corporate & personal gift packages. These items are provided at both retail and wholesale scales.16John WuilliezGrow Compost Factory LtdWaste ManagementAntigua & BarbudaGrow Compost Factory operates on a small “backyard” scale with the intent to develop into a commercial-scale composting facility.17Eniye KagbalaCARIB-BEANS Superfoods Coffee HouseFood and BeverageSaint Vincent & the GrenadinesCARIB-BEANS is a specialist Coffee House and Superfoods Café, focused on providing healthy, nutritional beverages and food items that aim to ‘change the perception’ of plant-based food.18Vicky SmithMontete CottagesTourismSaint LuciaMontete Cottages is an eco-friendly accommodation located on an estate on 4 hectares of land. Providing vacation homes for foreigners and locals where guests can explore the farm, pick fruits and feed animals, among other activities.19Patrick Uchenna EzeEze Green Energy Company LimitedRenewable EnergySaint LuciaEze Green Energy Company (EGEC) is a manufacturer and/or producer of renewable energy products. Eze Green Energy Company Biodiesel Production Operations (EGEC-BDPO) is a biodiesel production section of Eze Green Energy Company (EGEC) established to provide a solution for St. Lucia’s waste vegetable oil generating industries using green tech recovery, recycling and waste oil management methodologies.20Nathaniel Henderson WilliamsWest Indies Botanicals Ltd.Food and BeverageAntigua & BarbudaWest Indies Botanicals is a Caribbean-based health and wellness company registered in Antigua & Barbuda that seeks to address the rising levels of communicable diseases and poor nutritional intake becoming more prevalent in the region by utilizing superfoods and botanical materials that are indigenous to the Caribbean and LATAM.21Jermine MikeMother Becky Bush TeaFood and BeverageSaint Kitts & NevisMother Becky Bush Tea is an agro-processing and beverage business which offers high-quality herbal tea products highlighting locally grown ingredients and the tradition of Caribbean bush tea to residents, tourists, and the Kittitian and Nevisian diaspora.22Catherine SealysBusiness Services PlusImportsSaint LuciaBusiness Services Plus specializes in sourcing and importing high quality and affordable goods for government agencies, private sector businesses and regional organizations.23Violet ClarkeLlewellyn’s Manufacturing Company.Food and BeverageSaint Kitts & NevisThe business has developed a niche market for all natural products, particularly its line of hot sauces offered for both retail and wholesale. The company’s second income stream comes from conducting cooking classes for adults, children and persons with disabilities.24Bernice GaspardGaspard Agro & Processing FarmAgricultureSaint LuciaGaspard Agro & Processing Farm has a customer base that extends to local households, farmers, small shops, and larger supermarkets. The farm makes use of inherited agricultural practices that its owner acquired having grown up on a farm.25Christopher LiburdThe Green FarmacyAgricultureSaint Kitts & NevisGreen Farmacy is an agriculture-based business providing crops, livestock products and farm tours. Green Farmacy was created to provide quality low-chemically grown crops, in addition to naturally fed livestock products such as mutton, rabbit meat and eggs.26Hasani WilliamsonWills Recycling LtdRecyclingAntigua & BarbudaWills Recycling seeks to address local environmental challenges by utilising sustainability systems in its reuse and recycling operations. Issues of concern for Wills Recycling range from pollution, disposal of plastics, metal waste, and e-waste, among others.27Bevon Chadel CharlesAkata FarmsAgricultureGrenadaAkata Farms is a self-sustainable diversified farm designed to produce sustainably, creating revenue driven linkages with agriculture and Tourism, youth and technology and innovation with the use of climate smart techniques, hydroponics, greenhouses, vertical systems, subsistence, regenerative sustainable farming.

For more information on the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative, please visit our online platforms, including Facebook (GGGI Caribbean) and Twitter (GGGI Caribbean), or our website at www.caribbeangreenpreneurs.com.