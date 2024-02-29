Over a decade of support and creating opportunities for growth and development

St. George’s, Grenada: Ariza’s partnership with the Grenada Athletics Association (GAA) is now into its 11th consecutive year as the organisation continues to support the nation’s youth. The Ariza National Athletics Championships scheduled for 2nd and 3rd March 2024 at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium will bring together top talent for a thrilling display of skill and sportsmanship.

The organisation demonstrated this commitment by way of sponsorship totalling a value of over $40k. This was presented to the GAA at Ariza’s headquarters located at Bruce Street, St, George’s.

During the launch ceremony for the games on Tuesday 20th February at The Olympic House Conference Room, Marketing Manager of Ariza, Ms. Raelene Lazarus, reaffirmed the organisation’s pledge to continue investing in the future of athletics in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. She said, “We aim to provide a platform for athletes of all backgrounds to showcase their talents, chase their dreams, and strive for excellence. It is so much more than just sponsorship.”

President of the Grenada Athletics Association, Mr. Conrad Francis thanked, Ariza for being a true friend of the GAA and athletes and commended the continued sponsorship and support.

The prestigious event which showcases the talents and dedication of athletes from across the nation is used as the CARIFTA qualifier. Keen competition and healthy rivalry are therefore anticipated at the Ariza National Athletics Championships.

Tickets are priced as follows: Main Stand (Finish Line) – $30; Main Stand – (Regular) – $20 and Bleachers – $10 and available at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd March, 2024.

Ariza Credit Union prides itself on contributing to the holistic development of individuals, through tailored products and services and investing in the communities in which it operates, to provide opportunities for all.