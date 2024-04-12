British High Commission hands over rugby items to the Grenada Rugby Union

Donation of rugby equipment.

In collaboration with SOSKIT AID in the United Kingdom the British High Commission in St George’s, Grenada, sourced over 100kg of surplus rugby balls, boots, kit, clothing, and accessories from the United Kingdom. Resident British Commissioner to Grenada, Victor Clark, handed over the rugby items to members of the Grenada Rugby Union.

Receiving the items were Head Coach, Benjamin Hochhalter; Director and Public Relations Officer, Shakim Lord; and Deputy Public Relations Officer, Nigel “Beastmode” Layne.

Members of the union expressed gratitude and explained that this donation was timely as it supports their ongoing recruitment drive and promotion of the sport throughout the island.

Resident British Commissioner Victor Clark said:

“I hope that this donation will add to Grenada’s strong sporting heritage through the growth of rugby in Grenada while providing motivation for young Grenadians to get involved with a popular global sport that encourages fitness, teamwork and resilience.”