CADWELL and Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority (GSWMA) Unveil Groundbreaking Recycling Partnership

Grenada – Today marks a historic moment as CADWELL, a global leader in sustainable waste management, proudly announces successful recycling of the first container of approximately 48 compacted bales of derelict vehicle materials from Grenada in Florida, US recycling facilities. This marks the initiation of a promising partnership committed to addressing the island-wide derelict vehicle concerns and fostering a cleaner, greener Grenada.

The materials recycled in this inaugural effort primarily originated from the GSMWA Recycling Center, were predominantly derelict cars, and other metals from auto parts. The collaborative efforts of CADWELL and GSWMA aim to solve a years-long problem while empowering sustainable waste management practices, aligning with the mission to protect human health and the environment.

Addressing the issue of derelict vehicles has been one of the most challenging issues for disposal at GSWMA because of their bulky nature and chemicals. Recent surveys as of Summer 2023 approximated nearly ten thousand derelict vehicles and degrading auto-parts scattered across the island. In addition to promoting an efficient sustainable process of removing the derelict cars, this recycling project aims to contribute to a reduction in public health and environmental concerns, as well as obstruction to vehicular traffic including challenges to access some communities by emergency vehicles.

Grenada currently has a national derelict Vehicle clean-up project administered by the Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority with financing from Grenada’s Ministry of Mobilization, Implementation and Transformation and supported by the Royal Grenada Police Force and the Ministry of Health. It involves the tagging, removal and scrapping of Derelict vehicles at three holding stations on mainland Grenada. The GSWMA is challenged with finding space for vehicle storage at this time. The newly implemented Cadwell/ GSWMA partnership geared at helping Grenada to re-export the processed derelict vehicles serves to pave the way for expanding and speeding up the cleanup project.

Lyndon Charles, Integrated Resource Manager, GSWMA puts this effort in perspective, “Recycling this initial container of derelict vehicles with CADWELL is a game-changer for Grenada. Thousands of abandoned cars and various vehicle parts scattered across the island, pose risks like traffic hazards, potential fires, and public health concerns including mosquito breeding, rodent infestation and water pollution. This partnership with CADWELL is a lifeline for our team, helping us tackle these island-wide issues head-on and make a positive impact on our community’s safety and well-being.”

Grenada, like many Caribbean nations, faces the challenges of climate change, pollution of pristine environments, and the economic impact of tourism. Sustainable practices, especially recycling, play a crucial role in addressing these issues. They not only contribute to environmental preservation but also uphold the unique Caribbean culture that thrives in harmony with nature.

Lyndon Robertson, General Manager of GSWMA, expressed his excitement about the successful collaboration, stating, “This beginning with CADWELL, experts in recycling, marks another step in GSWMA’s heartfelt commitment to safeguarding Grenada’s natural beauty and ensuring a healthier future. This recycling initiative resonates deeply with our mission, reflecting GSWMA’s dedication to preserving Grenada’s environment for the well-being of our community and the generations to come.”

Andrew Cadwell, Founder, and CEO of CADWELL, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with GSWMA. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to ongoing efforts that contribute to a sustainable and thriving future for Grenada and the Caribbean region.”

This landmark initiative sets the stage for a brighter, more sustainable future for Grenada, as CADWELL and GSWMA continue their collaborative efforts towards responsible waste management and environmental preservation.