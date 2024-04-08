CIIF Re-Launch & Creative Talk

The Caribbean Development Bank’s Cultural and Creative Industries Innovation Fund (CIIF) is re-launching on Wednesday April 10, 2024 at 10:00am (AST) at the Bank’s Headquarters, Wildey St Michael, Barbados. You’re invited cover online or in person. A video recording of the event will be made available. The event programme includes formal remarks followed by an interactive panel discussion.

Speakers

Mrs. Therese Turner Jones, Vice-President (Operations)(Ag), Caribbean Development BankMs. Lisa Harding, Head – Private Sector Division (Ag), Caribbean Development Bank

Panel

Ms. Jamilia Alexander De Bique, Uppoint Technologies (Trinidad and Tobago)Ms. Kimon Baptiste, Kimmysticlo Designs (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)Ms. Alana Brooks, Independent Visual Artist and Architect (Barbados)

Moderators

Ms. Malene Joseph, Fund Coordinator (CIIF)Mr. Darren Carter, Young Professional (Gender Equality)

Join the Event Virtually

Use this link to join the live event online: https://bit.ly/ciif-relaunch

About CIIF

Growing out of an initial pilot, the CIIF programme will continue its dedicated support to the cultural and creative industries in the Bank’s 19 Borrowing Member Countries. The CIIF is designed to provide support to the Caribbean region’s creative industries sector through technical assistance. Alongside facilitating industry training, research and business development activities, CIIF provides grant funding for innovative projects within the cultural and creative industries, aligned to three grant streams – Enabling Environment, Data Intelligence, and Improved Competitiveness of Creative MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises).

CIIF has five priority sub-sectors:

Fashion & Contemporary DesignVisual ArtsAudio-visual (Film, Animation, Gaming)Festivals and CarnivalsMusic