CLOSURE OF MINISTRY OF HEALTH’S REGISTRY OF BIRTHS, DEATHS, AND MARRIAGES

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – GIS): _ The public is hereby notified that the Ministry of Health’s Registry of Births, Deaths, and Marriages Department (Ministerial Complex) will be closed on Friday, 1 March and Monday, 4 March, 2024.

This temporary closure is essential to facilitate maintenance at the facility, with the aim of enhancing staff efficiency and ensuring better service delivery to our valued clients.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Services will resume on TUESDAY 5 MARCH, 2024.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we work to improve our services.

 