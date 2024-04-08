ST. GEORGE’S: The Ministries of Health, Mental Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs announces the resumption of visits to Mt. Gay Hospital effective Saturday, April 6, 2024.

We are pleased to report that during the fourteen-day monitoring period, there were no new or reemerging cases of Chickenpox and COVID-19, which indicate that it is medically safe to re- enter the facility as the virus has been fully eradicated.

The Ministries of Health, Mental Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs extend their sincerest thanks and appreciation to the families of its clients, staff, and the public for their patience, understanding and support during the period.