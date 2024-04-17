Football Coaches Set to Level Up Skills at Upcoming Course in Grenada

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – The Grenada Football Association (GFA) will host a Concacaf C license coaching course from April 20-23, 2024 at the GFA secretariat. The four-day course will provide local football coaches the opportunity to advance their skills and qualifications under the guidance of Concacaf Coach Educator Andre Virtue and local coach educators.

“We are pleased to offer this Concacaf C license course to continue the development of our local coaches,” said GFA General Secretary Carl Lee. “This course will equip coaches with new techniques and knowledge to bring back to their clubs and communities across Grenada.”

The 4-day intensive course will be 24 hours and cover core coaching competencies including leading coaching sessions, technique and skills analysis, psychology, and management. Attendees will participate in practical field sessions, classroom lectures, and exams.

Upon successful completion of the required 60 hours, participants will earn the Concacaf C license, enabling them to coach at youth and senior amateur levels.

The Grenada FA continues to prioritize coach education as part of its strategic vision to advance football at all levels in the country. This latest course builds on previous Concacaf-sanctioned courses held in Grenada over the past several years.