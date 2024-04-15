Football Legends Converge in Grenada for Historic Centennial Celebration

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – An unparalleled line-up of international football legends will unite in Grenada from May 3rd to May 5th, 2024 for a historic weekend celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Grenada Football Association (GFA) and the 50th anniversary of Grenada’s independence.

The centerpiece “Legends Match – The Caribbean vs The World” will take place on Sunday, May 5th at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium, featuring football icons from the Caribbean and around the globe. Legends confirmed to participate include Emmanuel Adebayor, El Hadj Diouf, Alex Song, Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, Johan Djouror, Russell Latapy, Shalrie Joseph, Jason Roberts, Jay Jay Okocha, Luis “El Matador” Hernandez, Jared Boretti, Shaka Hislop, Richardo “Bibi” Gardner, Dexta Daps, and Cobi Jones.

“We are thrilled to bring together this remarkable gathering of talent as we mark a monumental milestone for Grenadian football and our nation,” said GFA President Marlon Glean. “Their presence will ignite inspiration throughout our community and shine a deserving global spotlight on our beautiful island.”

The blockbuster weekend offers unique opportunities for engagement between youth, aspiring athletes, and the football greats through clinics, mentorship sessions, and cultural immersion.

“This is a celebration of the human spirit, culture, and unity that football represents,” Glean continued. “We aim to leverage the sport to promote sustainable growth, spur community development, build local capacity, and strengthen Grenada’s place on the world stage.”

Strategic collaborations between the GFA, tourism authorities and Government of Grenada through the Ministry of Sports are poised to boost Grenada’s profile as a premier destination for sports tourism. The event is expected to attract widespread international media coverage and visitors.

Above all, the Legends Weekend embodies Grenada’s passion for football and its power to uplift youth, bring people together, and drive positive change. It represents a watershed moment as the nation enters its next 50 years.