Grenada Football Association Hosts Referee Development Workshop with FIFA and Concacaf

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – The Grenada Football Association (GFA) recently hosted an intensive 4-day Referee Development Workshop at their Secretariat in collaboration with Mexico FA and supported by FIFA and Concacaf. Over 30 referees completed the workshop, which was conducted by FIFA Referee Instructor Peter Prendergast.

The workshop provided crucial training and development for referees in Grenada, Carriacou & Petit Martinique. Participants gained valuable insights and skills to improve their refereeing and advance their careers. A highlight was the turnout of female referees, which Prendergast noted he was particularly happy about.

“I am thrilled that so many referees, especially women, took advantage of this amazing opportunity to learn,” said a Peter Prendergast. “Referee development is critical for taking football in Grenada to the next level. This workshop shows that the GFA is committed to providing referees with the best resources and training.”

The workshop covered key topics such as match preparation, positioning, fouls and misconduct, offside, communication and other vital refereeing skills. Attendees had the chance to ask questions and participate in practical sessions with Prendergast’s guidance.

“The future is bright for refereeing in Grenada thanks to workshops like these,” Prendergast remarked. “The referees demonstrated tremendous enthusiasm and dedication during the four days. I’m confident they gained the tools to excel at refereeing and contribute greatly to football in their country.”

There will be a follow-up 2-day workshop conducted by Mexico FA, April 17 and 18 which will build on the curriculum of the first workshop, with a special emphasis on techniques from top Mexican referees. Attendees will gain further insight into the Mexican style of officiating through match simulations and analysis.