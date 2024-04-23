GRENADA TO PARTICIPATE IN PRE – SHOW WORLD RELAYS, BAHAMAS

St. George’s, Grenada: The Grenada Athletic Association has selected a 4x100m Under – 20 Boys Team to represent this country at the pre-show during the World Relays in the Bahamas from May 4 – 5, 2024.

At the NACAC Congress held in Grenada on April 1, 2024, member federations were informed by the Local Organising Committee of the World Relays that the top three (3) teams in the 4x100m Under 20 Boys, 4x100m Under 20 Girls, and 4x400m Mixed Relays at the 2024 CARIFTA Games would be invited to participate in the pre-show.

At the CARIFTA Games, Grenada placed 2nd in the mixed relay and 3rd in the under-20 boys; however, due to the unavailability of some members of the mixed relay team, Grenada is unable to participate in this event.

The Under-20 Boys Team comprises the following athletes, all of whom were part of the 2024 CARIFTA Team:

Shaquan ToussaintEmilio BishopTaigon PeterkinSamuel GreeneDevonni FergusonWayne McSween, Coach/Manager

The team is expected to depart Grenada on May 2nd, compete on May 5th, and return on May 7th, 2024.

For further information, contact Mr. Kwame Hypolite, Public Relations Officer, Grenada Athletics Association, at [email protected].