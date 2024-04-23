Grenada’s Latest Homicide Ruled Self-Defense; Missing Teen

Grenada’s Latest Homicide Ruled Self-Defense

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has concluded that the injuries which caused the death of Odinga Thomas, 46 years old shopkeeper of Beausejour, St. George, were inflicted in self-defense. This decision was reached on the basis of the evidence gathered from police investigations into the matter.

The incident leading to the death of Mr. Thomas occurred on Saturday 19th April 2024, at Beausejour St. George, involving another male. Evidence revealed that Mr. Thomas confronted the other party with two cutlasses in his possession, resulting in both parties sustaining injuries. Mr. Thomas unfortunately succumbed to his injuries on the same night, at the General Hospital.

As a result of the DPP’s conclusion of self-defense, no charges will be preferred against the other party involved. The authority to determine in what circumstances criminal charges may be brought, resides with the office of the DPP.

Missing Teen – Daniella Williams

Police are seeking assistance of the general public in locating Daniella Williams, 13 years old, student of Mt. Cuma, St. George. She is approximately four feet seven inches in height, medium built, dark in complexion with black hair.

Daniella left her home on Wednesday 17th April 2024, and has not returned since.

Anyone seeing Daniella or has any information about her whereabouts, is kindly asked to contact Central Police Station – 440 2244, Police Emergency – 911, Police Hotline – 444 1958 or the nearest police station.