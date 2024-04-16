Japanese Government Scholarships for Postgraduate Studies 2024

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – The Government of Japan in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering Grenadian citizens postgraduate scholarships to study at Japanese Universities under the Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho: MEXT) Scholarship programme for the academic year 2024.

Interested applicants are encouraged to send their application documents to the Embassy of Japan no later than May 31, 2024, with a copy submitted to the Ministry of Education by June 3, 2024.

For more details about the scholarship and to access the application process, please refer to the attached listing of universities and programs or visit the link: https://www.tt.emb- japan.go.jp/itpr_en/MextScholarship.html

For further information, please contact the Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education/ Human Resource, at telephone number (473) 440-2737/417-9762 or via email [email protected]

SCHOLARSHIPDOCUMENTS