Missing Teen – Shawn Richardson; LIVE AMMUNITION TRAINING; St. Andrew Resident Charged with Habouring, Remanded

Shawn Richardson

Missing Teen – Shawn Richardson

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Shawn Richardson, 14 years old, Student of Fontenoy, St. George. He is approximately five feet in height, slim built, brown in complexion with short black hair.

Shawn left his home on Friday 8th March 2024, and has not returned since.

Anyone seeing Shawn or has any information about his whereabouts, is kindly asked to contact Central Police Station – 440 2244, Police Emergency – 911, Police Hotline – 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

LIVE AMMUNITION TRAINING

The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public that there will be live ammunition training at the Eastern/Lower End of Pearls Airstrip, St. Andrew

on Saturday 16th March 2024, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The public, in particular residents of Pearls, St. Andrew and surrounding areas, inclusive of animal owners, small craft and boat operators, are strongly advised to refrain from using this area during the time of the training.

St. Andrew Resident Charged with Habouring, Remanded.

Joel Joseph, 36 years Farmer, of Tuilleries, St. Andrew was arrested and charged with the offence of Harbouring.

Mr. Joseph was found in the company of escaped prisoner, Lyvon Date during an operation conducted by members of the Royal Grenada Police Force, and was taken into Custody.

He appeared at the Grenville Magistrate Court today, Friday 15th March 2024, and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Friday 5th April, 2024.