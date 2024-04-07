Missing Teen

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Shyann Charles 14 years student of Grand Anse Valley, St. George. She is approximately five feet in height, slim built, dark in complexion with short black hair.

Shyann left her home on Sunday 24th March 2024, and has not returned since.

Anyone seeing Shyann or has any information about her whereabouts, is kindly asked to contact South St. George Police Station – 444-4454, Police Emergency – 911, Police Hotline – 444 1958 or the nearest police station.