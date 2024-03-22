Musician & Coach James Clarkson to be honoured

Mr. James Clarkson

St. George’s: Multi-talented Grenadian, James Clarkson, will celebrate a birthday in April. Just ahead of his birthday, he’ll be recognized at a special event in his honour to be hosted by the newly formed Carenage & Angel Harps International (CAHI).

“Clarkson has been directly involved in life on the Carenage – the place we also call the Wharf – for more than 50 years. His service to the community has been extraordinary and we’ll be honouring him for that on April 4,’’ said a spokesman for CAHI.

Clarkson, whose birthday is April 21, is an ex-director of music for the Royal Grenada Police Force(RGPF) band. He also served as RGPF Commissioner.

In his musical career, he also was a member of the Trinidad Defence Force band, as well as a member of Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra.

For five decades Clarkson has been associated with Angel Harps Steel Orchestra as an arranger, winning more than a dozen senior national panorama titles with the band.

Clarkson also was musical director when Angel Harps made history and released “Brighter Out of Darkness,’’ Grenada’s first steelpan recording, in 1973.

And, Clarkson pioneered a move that brought Angel Harps and RGPF musicians together in a mixed music concert titled, “Steel and Brass’’.

He excelled as soccer player for Atoms in the Grenada Football Association championships, and also represented the country in the sport.

At the end of Clarkson’s football-playing days, he turned to coaching and achieved success at many levels. He was one of the coaches of Carenage United FC.

“We want Clarkson to know that we deeply appreciate everything he has done for Angel Harps and Carenage United. Hence, the event we are hosting in his honour on Thursday, April 4, 7 pm, at the Grenada Yacht Club in Tanteen,’’ the CAHI spokesman said.

“But, we intend to press for some broader recognition of Clarkson who truly is a musical genius. We’ve seen regional entertainers, from Trinidad and other countries, who have been honoured by major educational institutions in the Caribbean. We hold the view that Clarkson, too, is deserving of such an award.’’

As part of the April 4 event, former Angel Harps captain Clevroy “Depo’’ DePradine will launch his newly published book, “Between My Rock & Some Hard Places’’.

The publication comprises a series of anecdotes of experiences of the author, and his friends and neighbours, growing up in the Carenage community.