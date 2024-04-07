NADMA FACILITATES TRAIN-THE-TRAINERS COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM WORKSHOP AT THE NATIONAL STADIUM

Twelve participants from various response entities have completed an intensive Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Trainer-of-Trainers (ToT) workshop at the National Stadium.

Grenada CERT ToT Workshop is a component under the Country Directed Fund (CDF), through the Delegation of the European Union to Barbados project, focused on Building the Resilience of the CARIFORUM States to Disaster Risks and Climate Change Impacts, facilitated by the CDEMA Coordinating Unit.

The CERT programme seeks to educate people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their community, and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. In addition, members receive training in Introduction to Disaster Services”, “Mass Casualty”, and “Shelter and Operations & Shelter Simulations.

Participants were drawn from NaDMA, the Grenada Red Cross Society, the Youth Emergency Action Committee (YEAC) Ministry of Health, the Grenada Cadet Corps, and RGPF. Successful participants will be given the credentials to train others who will become part of a cadre of volunteers competent in supporting the CERT Programme.

The CERT ToT participants were exposed to various teaching techniques, situational approaches to leadership, the importance of individual contribution, self-sufficiency, and problem-solving as well as how to prepare themselves, their families, neighbours and others in the event of a disaster.

Other topics included managing the classroom, knowledge transfer, how to put listeners at ease, and how to employ the appropriate use of humor.

The National Disaster Management Agency, as the implementing Agent for the CDF Project, is pleased with the outcome of the three-day exercise. Two instructors from the Commonwealth of Dominica, Mr. Donalson Frederick and Mr. Anthony Williams facilitated the classroom sessions and intensive field exercises. They are very impressed with the performances of the Grenadians, whom they describe as being among the best trainees in the Caribbean. They also commended the experience and expertise of the participants and urged the group to remain connected and committed to CERT development in Grenada.

