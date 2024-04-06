National Primary School Nutrition Quiz Finals 2024

Seven (7) Primary schools across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique will participate in the finals of the National Primary School Nutrition Quiz on Thursday 11th April at the Grenada Youth Centre at 10am. It will be followed by an awards ceremony at the same venue from 11:30 a.m.

The contenders will come up against defending Champions Limes Mennonite School. Students will be quizzed in 5 rounds, covering topics within their Home Economics curriculum including:

Nutrition Terms Food groups and food sources Importance of good nutrition Nutrients, their functions and deficienciesPersonal and kitchen hygiene rules Cookery equipment and their functions

The secondary leg of the National Nutrition Quiz takes place later in April, with the preliminary round being held on Tuesday April 16th and the final Friday April 19th at the Grenada Youth Centre at 10 a.m.