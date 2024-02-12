PRIME MINISTER EXTENDS CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY OF ANTHONY CONRAD GEORGE, B.E.M.

St. George’s – Prime Minister, Honourable Dickon Mitchell expresses condolences to the family of Anthony Conrad George B.E.M, the designer of Grenada’s National Flag.

George, who was 86 years old, passed away in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, during Grenada’s 50th Independence anniversary celebrations at the national stadium. Grenada’s flag was first hoisted on the announcement of Grenada’s Independence, on 7th February, 1974.

“Anthony George has made a significant contribution to Grenada’s Independence and his name will be etched in our history and today we celebrate his legacy” Prime Minister Mitchell said. Anthony’s name will be remembered by all Grenadians, both at home and abroad, for his nationalistic contributions.

Our deepest sympathies are extended to the family and to all those who knew and loved Anthony Conrad George.”