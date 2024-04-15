RESULTS: National Primary School Nutrition Quiz Finals 2024

The Limes Mennonite Primary School are the winners of the National Primary School Nutrition Quiz 2024. The school successfully defended their championship title at the finals held on Thursday 11th April at the Grenada Youth Center. Second place winners in the competition are Woburn Methodist Primary School and third place, Grand Roy Government School.

The other finalist in the competition were St. Patrick’s Catholic School (4th place), Harvey Vale Government School and St. Mary’s Catholic School. The students endured four rounds of competition and a bonus round, covering topics within their Home Economics curriculum which included:

Nutrition Terms Food groups and food sources Importance of good nutrition Nutrients, their functions and deficienciesPersonal and kitchen hygiene rules Cookery equipment and their functions

The GFNC expresses a heartfelt thank you to the students and staff of all schools who participated in this year’s competition. The final of the National Secondary School Nutrition Quiz will be held on Friday April 19th at the Grenada Youth Centre at 10 a.m.