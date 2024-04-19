RESULTS: National Secondary School Nutrition Quiz Finals 2024

Bishops College are the winners of the 2024 edition of the National Secondary School Nutrition Quiz

Bishops College are the winners of the 2024 edition of the National Secondary School Nutrition Quiz. They defended their first place title at the finals held on Friday 19th April at the Grenada Youth Center. Second place winners in the competition are the St. Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School and third place, Hillsborough Secondary School.

The other finalist in the competition were J.W Fletcher Catholic Secondary School (4th place) and the Grenville Secondary School. The students endured five rounds of competition, covering topics within their Home Economics curriculum which included:

Nutrition Nutritional Status Diet and HealthProviding Food for Different NeedsFood and Food SciencePractical Food PreparationThe KitchenCalculations

The GFNC expresses a heartfelt thank you to the students and staff of all schools who participated in this year’s competition.