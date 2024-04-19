Road Closure – Camerhogne Park, St. George

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public and in particular motorists, that Camerhogne Park entrance Road, will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic, from Tuesday 23rd to Friday 26th April 2024.

This closure is to facilitate the construction of a culvert at the entrance of the road.

The Traffic Department and Ministry of Infrastructure thank the general public for their cooperation and understanding and regret any inconvenience which may be caused.