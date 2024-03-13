Road Closure – The Cliff to Woodlands Junction, St. George

The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public, that a section of Eastern Main Road, from The Cliff, Woburn to Woodlands Junction, St. George, will be closed to vehicular traffic (except for residents living along that stretch of that road) from Monday 25th March 2024, until further notice.

This closure is necessary to facilitate major renovation of that area to be done by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Physical Development.

Motorists and pedestrians are kindly advised to use alternative routes.

The RGPF and the Ministry of Infrastructure apologize for any inconvenience caused and anticipate the cooperation of everyone.