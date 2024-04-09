Drug Bust; Police Investigate Fatal Incident at Molinere, St. George

Drug Bust

On Tuesday 9th April 2024, Officers attached to the Drug Squad Unit intercepted a green Suzuki Escudo along La Tante Public Road, and conducted a search which revealed a quantity of compressed cannabis.

The cannabis weighed five hundred and ten pounds (510lbs.) and carries an estimated street value of one million, one hundred and fifty-six thousand, six hundred and eighty dollars ($1,156,680 EC).

Two men are presently in police custody assisting with investigations. The vehicle was also impounded.

Investigations are continuing.

Police Investigate Fatal Incident at Molinere, St. George

Police are investigating a fatal incident which occurred on Monday 8th April 2024, at Molinere Land Slippage Site, St. George, resulting in the death of Richard Fisher, 54 years old of River Road, St. George.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two trucks (a concrete and a pump) were operating when the pump truck tilted over to the side colliding with the concrete truck, pinning the driver inside. The driver was subsequently removed from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the actual cause of death. Investigation continues in this matter.

The Commissioner and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force extend condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Fisher.