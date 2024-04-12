SCHEDULE OF SEED PAYMENTS FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL 2024

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA: The Ministry of Social and Community Development, Housing, and Gender Affairs hereby notifies all SEED beneficiaries of the April 2024 payment schedule for all parishes listed below.

Please take note of the dates for collecting in alphabetical order by surname.

Wednesday, 17th April 2024 – A-H

Thursday, 18th April 2024 – I-Q

Friday, 19th April 2024 – R-Z

PARISHES AND VENUES FOR ALL DAYS

ST. GEORGEKIRANI JAMES ATHLETIC STADIUM “GROUND FLOOR GATE 2”ST. ANDREWREVENUE OFFICEST. PATRICKREVENUE OFFICEST. DAVIDREVENUE OFFICEST. MARKREVENUE OFFICEST. JOHNREVENUE OFFICE

BENEFICIARIES, in the parish of St. George are reminded that their payments continue at the KiraniJames Athletic Stadium“Ground Floor, Gate 2” and will continue until further notice.