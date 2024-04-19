Scholarship Opportunities in Professional Mentoring Programs with Structuralia

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – The Department of Education, Employment, and Human Development, the Educational Portal of the Americas (DHDEE-PEA), and STRUCTURALIA, through a cooperation agreement, are offering 4,000 scholarships in professional mentoring programmes.

The Professional Mentoring Programmes, or PMP, are high-quality courses that will provide training in the region. These courses are offered online in English and Spanish and are available to persons over 21 years of age, nationals, or permanent residents of OAS Member States.

The scholarship covers 90 percent of the cost of tuition and will be awarded automatically upon fulfilment of the requirements. The areas of study will be technology, intelligent mobility, administration, environment, and sustainability. Registration will begin on April 17, 2024, and will close on June 17, 2024.

For more information on this process, click : [https://mentoringoas.structuralia.com/en]. Information about the programmes being offered should be directed to the contact information of the offering institution listed in the announcement or to the Educational Portal at [email protected].