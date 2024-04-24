TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ROAD FROM THE ROUNDABOUT AT WOODLANDS TO THE CLIFF, ST. GEORGE

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation, and Transportation informs the public that the section of the Eastern Main Road from the Roundabout at Springs/Woodlands to Upper Woburn Road, known as the Cliff, St. George, will be closed from 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2024, until further notice.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the reconstruction of the road.

Vehicles travelling from the Cliff direction, except for trucks and heavy-duty vehicles, are allowed to enter onto Toby Road (concrete road) and exit onto Woodlands main road.

In this regard, the public, particularly motorists, is advised to use alternative routes. Please note that only pedestrian and local traffic will be maintained.

The Ministry of Infrastructure apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of residents of the area and the public.

For further information, please contact:

▪ Mrs. Syliva Bennett Thomas, Permanent Secretary (Ag.) w.r.f. Infrastructure, Public Utilities, and Civil Aviation at 440-2271 or via email at [email protected]

▪ Mr. Kevin Blache, Chief Technical Officer, Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation at 440-2271 or via email at [email protected]