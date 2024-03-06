Temporary Road Closure

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public and in particular motorists, that a section of road on Cross and Grenville Streets, St. George’s, from its intersection with Halifax and Cross Streets to its intersection with Market Hill and Granby Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic, on Wednesday 6th March 2024, between the hours of 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm. This closure is necessary to facilitate the pouring of concrete.

Motorist are advised to use alternative routes to get to their destinations, during this period.

The RGPF apologizes for any inconvenience caused and anticipate the cooperation of everyone.