Adam Stewart of Sandals Resorts to Deliver Keynote at CTO’s Sustainable Tourism Conference in Grenada

Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International

St. George – Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, will keynote the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Sustainable Tourism Conference, which will take place in St. George’s, Grenada, from April 22 to 24, 2024. The pivotal conference, produced in partnership with the Grenada Tourism Authority, will explore the 5 Ps – People, Planet, Prosperity, Purpose and Partnership, with the aim of catalyzing transformative action towards a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future for Caribbean tourism.

An industry pioneer and staunch advocate for sustainable tourism, Adam Stewart brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in sustainable development, community-focused tourism, and responsible tourism practices to the conference. As President of the Sandals Foundation, Stewart is deeply committed to enhancing the Caribbean community’s future. Additionally, his role as chair of Jamaica’s Tourism Linkages Council underscores his dedication to boosting local supplier capacity and competitiveness, ensuring the broader benefits of tourism work for all.

“We are honoured to have Adam Stewart, a globally respected thought leader, as our keynote speaker for the Caribbean Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s Secretary-General and CEO. “His commitment to sustainability and his dedication to the Caribbean make him the ideal choice to inspire our delegates and drive the discussion on advancing sustainable tourism in the region.”

For decades, Sandals Resorts International has led by example in sustainable tourism, spearheading various initiatives through the Sandals Foundation to support community-based environmental projects. These efforts range from marine conservation to education and the preservation of natural resources.

“We are certain that Mr. Stewart’s words will challenge attendees to leave with the unwavering commitment to integrating sustainable practices into their operations, enhancing destination resilience, and positively impacting local communities,” underscores Petra Roach, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “As we continue to prioritize these sustainable values, it is imperative that our region puts forward meaningful action that will benefit the Caribbean for generations to come.”

The conference, sponsored by interCaribbean Airways, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Silversands Grenada, aims to provide a collaborative platform for industry leaders, policymakers and experts to tackle the environmental, social and economic challenges facing the Caribbean region. Attendees will leave with actionable insights on integrating sustainable practices into their operations, enhancing destination resilience, and positively impacting local communities.

For further information on the conference and registration details, visit www.caribbeanstc.com.