Escaped Prisoners- Ron Mitchell, Trevor Robertson and Atiba Stanislaus

Police are seeking assistance of the general public in locating the following escaped prisoners:

Ron Mitchell, 30 years old, Unemployed of Paradise, St. Andrew. He is medium built, dark in complexion, with dark brown eyes and black hair.

Trevon Robertson, 25 years old, Farmer of Paradise, St. Andrew. He is slim built, dark in complexion with dark brown eyes and short black hair.

Atiba Stanislaus, 23 years old, Unemployed of Paradise, St. Andrew. He is slim built, brown in complexion with dark brown eyes and black hair.

The three (3) men had been in police custody on charges of Rape, Robbery with Violence and other serious offences, and recently escaped.

Anyone seeing Ron Mitchell, Trevon Robertson or Atiba Stanislaus or has any information about their whereabouts is kindly asked to contact South St. George Police Station at 444 4454, CID St. George’s at 440 3921, Emergency 911, Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

NB: These suspects may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.