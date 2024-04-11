Grenada Chamber of Industry & Commerce Announces Inter-sector Windball Cricket Competition Finals

St. George’s – The Grenada Chamber of Industry & Commerce is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated finals of the Inter-sector Windball Cricket Competition, scheduled to take place on Friday, April 12th, at the Morne Rouge Playing Field.

After a series of intense matches, two formidable teams have emerged to contend for the championship title. The first semi-final match, held on Monday, April 8th, witnessed an exhilarating clash between SGU and Police, with the law enforcers emerging victorious to secure their spot in the finals.

In a showdown on Tuesday, April 9th, Sandals and Teachers faced off in a battle of skill and determination, culminating in Teachers securing their place in the finals with an impressive victory.

As anticipation builds for the championship match, the third-place match between SGU and Sandals is set to take place on Thursday, April 11th, at the Morne Rouge Playing Field, commencing at 4:30 p.m. This match promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams compete for the third place.

The Grenada Chamber of Industry & Commerce invites the public to join us at the Morne Rouge Playing Field on Friday, April 12th, starting at 5:00 pm, to witness the culmination of this exciting tournament. We encourage everyone to come out and show their support for the participating teams as they vie for glory on the cricket field.