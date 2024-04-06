Grenada National Sports Council Secretariat to Conduct E.I.A OF CARIFTA 2024 Games in Collaboration with the Ministry of Finance

St. George’s, Grenada: The National Sports Council Secretariat, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, is seeking assistance from attendees of the recently concluded CARIFTA Games 2024 to evaluate the Economic Impact Assessment (EIA) of the event, which took place in Grenada from March 30th to April 1st.

This information, according to the NSC, will be essential in determining the event’s actual cost as well as its advantages, shortcomings, and impact on the community and economy, that will support chances for future growth.

To accomplish this undertaking, the Secretariat is inviting those who attended and supported the games to participate in a survey.

Please click on the link below:

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=zRSeBJIeN0Wof8SM_jEJF1FH OSq1xbdDpKTCzECY9GRUNzgyQlZUVjZRVlpMN1RCOVI2SUVEV0xaMy4u