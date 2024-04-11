James Clarkson: “One of the world’s greatest musicians’’

James Clarkson was supported by family members at the CAHI tribute to him.

Grenadian James Clarkson has been described as incomparable as a musician, with calls for greater national and regional recognition to be bestowed upon him, including honourary doctorate titles, for his musical talent.

“He’s one of the world’s greatest musicians. This guy has done so much musically,’’ said Grenada-born musician and arranger, Michael “Skell’’ Redhead, noting Clarkson’s association with American jazz trumpeter and composer, Miles Davis, and with popular recording artiste and singer Diana Ross, for whom Clarkson wrote music.

Canada-based Redhead was a speaker, and also a saxophone performer, at an April 4 tribute held in honour of Clarkson, who celebrates his 80th birthday on April 21.

The event, at the Grenada Yacht Club, also included the launch of the newly published “Between My Rock & Some Hard Places’’.

“May this award ceremony and book launch remind us of our own potential to contribute positively to society and encourage us in our endeavours. As we move forward, let’s be mindful of the importance of supporting one another. In our creative pursuit, let us remember that every achievement is a step forward for a more enlightened, compassionate and understanding world,’’ said clergyman Michael Marshall, Archdeacon of the Anglican Church in Grenada.

Archdeacon Marshall, who was born and grew up on the Carenage, was one of 15 people awarded for their contributions to the Carenage community.

Other awardees included pannists Richard “Bones’’ Mitchell, Michael “Boose’’ Cyrus and David Seales; creative artist Rawle Steele; William Brathwaite of the iconic small business outfit known as “Brathwaite Shop’’; sports organizer Rupert “Bear’’ Williams; sports administrator Sir Walter St John; ex-national footballer Bruce Bain; former national table tennis player and sports organizer Charlie Hood; retired senior public servant Pamela Steele; community organizer Peggy Nesfield; former Calypso Monarch Walter “Dictator’’ Thomas, who composed and sang “Brighter Out of Darkness’’; and media professionals Lew Smith and Troy Garvey, who described the Carenage as an area “so rich in history, tradition and culture’’.

Garvey, who was Master of Ceremony for the event, revealed that an initiative “is in train’’ to have Clarkson recognized by both St George’s University and the University of the West Indies (UWI), saying he’s “someone who is quite deserving of this’’.

The event, organized by Carenage & Angel Harps International (CAHI), brought together a cross-section of Grenadians including parliamentarians Peter David, MP for the Town of St George, and Senator Claudette Joseph, attorney general and minister of labour.

Others present included former Angel Harps manager Evelyn Ross; Grenada Steelbands’ Association president, Victor Ashby; and, former St Joseph’s Convent students, who were tutored by Harps’ pannists in the 1970s.

The students became the first all-female stage-performing steelband in Grenada.

“This event is the first of many’’ that would seek to recognize and highlight the sporting and cultural achievements “of the Wharf/Carenage area in a meaningful way’’, said Clevroy “Depo’’ DePradine, a CAHI official and author of “Between My Rock & Some Hard Places’’.

DePradine is also a former captain of Republic Bank Angel Harps, which performed at the event.

Other entertainers were US-based Grenadian musician Peter “Zack’’ Bernard and saxophonist Redhead, who rendered a jazz interpretation of “Brighter Out of Darkness’’.

Clarkson, as a child, played several instruments and “I was in awe of him’’, Redhead said. “I feel so proud to call you my friend.’’

Clarkson was recruited – while performing as a teenager at the Yacht Club – to join the West India Regiment.

He accepted the offer and left the Grenada Boys’ Secondary School for Jamaica, where a regiment unit was based. Clarkson was just 17.

After the collapse of the West Indies Federation, Clarkson went to Trinidad, where he arranged music for the Defence Force band and national steel orchestra.

Clarkson accompanied the Trinidad musical delegation to Expo ’67 in Montreal. He also studied at McGill University in Canada.

Clarkson’s many friends in Trinidad included ace arranger Frankie McIntosh.

“He should be nominated for a UWI doctorate. Folks, with far lesser credentials than his, have received one,’’ McIntosh said in a congratulatory note to Clarkson on the special tribute event organized by CAHI.

Then Grenada Premier Eric Gairy met Clarkson in Canada. “When you finished school, I have a job for you,’’ Clarkson, who also excelled at football and cricket, remembered Gairy telling him.

By age 25, Clarkson was an inspector in charge of the musical band of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF). He was RGPF Commissioner at 37.

As musical director with Angel Harps, Clarkson has won festival titles for the band and more than a dozen senior panorama championships in a half-century of service to the steel orchestra.

Clarkson said he “brought a different texture’’ to the steelband, which is based in Tanteen.

“I’m happy that I spent that length of time with them,’’ said Clarkson, who was presented with a plaque and copies of books written by DePradine and basketball coach Naka Joseph.

Ronald “Mitchie’’ Bain, like Clarkson, was a pan arranger with Angel Harps.

Bain, too, was in the RGPF band when it was led by Clarkson. The two also performed together in New York.

Several times, said Bain, Trinidad tried to “steal’’ Clarkson, offering him Trinidadian citizenship.

“He refused to renounce his citizenship of Grenada in order to get a scholarship from the government of Trinidad and Tobago. And, that’s the guy he is,’’ said Bain.

“It’s time that Grenada starts acknowledging what individuals like James have done for the country,’’ Bain added.

“I know of nobody that I can compare to him. I’ve played with lots of musicians in the US Army; been to their schools; met lots of fine musicians; but, when it comes to matching James, there’s none.’’