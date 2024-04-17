Key Partners Sign on as Main Sponsors of CTO’s Sustainable Tourism Conference in Grenada

The pool deck onboard Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas. Photo credit: Royal Caribbean International

BARBADOS – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has secured key industry partners and sponsors for the upcoming Caribbean Sustainable Tourism Conference (STC 2024), hosted by the CTO in partnership with the Grenada Tourism Authority in Grenada to be held April 22–24.

Partners and sponsors for STC 2024 include LINK Strategic Partners, Little Caribbean NYC, Royal Caribbean International, Silversands Grenada Beach Resort, and Six Senses La Sagesse Grenada Resort.

Airline partners include interCaribbean Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

Sponsors of the Caribbean Sustainable Tourism Awards are the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association, Grenada Investment Development Corporation, International Institute of Tourism Studies at the GW School of Business, and World Sustainable Travel and Hospitality Awards.

﻿Media partners signed up for the conference are Breaking Travel News, Caribbean Broadcasting Union, Caribbean Media Corporation, and Wanderlust.

As a testament to its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, Royal Caribbean will be staging a series of exclusive events at the conference. This will include a sustainability ship tour and onboard luncheon, the first of its kind at a CTO Regional Conference.

Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s Secretary-General and CEO, expressed appreciation for the cruise line’s support, stating, “We are delighted to have Royal Caribbean as a sponsor for our Sustainable Tourism Conference. The company’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable tourism perfectly aligns with the objectives of our conference, and we eagerly anticipate showcasing their exemplary practices to our delegates.”

Royal Caribbean will offer an exclusive tour of Explorer of the Seas where delegates will have the unique opportunity to explore the energy efficiency initiatives and industry-leading environmental programs implemented on the vessel. Led by subject matter experts, participants will witness firsthand the intricate operations within the Engine Control Room and gain insights into the diligent waste management sorting processes that occur around-the-clock, 365 days a year.

“Royal Caribbean Group is thrilled to support the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Sustainability Conference,” expressed Wendy McDonald, Regional Vice President, Government Relations, Caribbean, Royal Caribbean Group. “We are keen to foster meaningful collaboration with our destination partners to advance sustainable solutions across the Caribbean that not only preserve our planet but also energize local communities.”

Centered around the theme of The 5 Ps – People, Planet, Prosperity, Purpose and Partnership, STC 2024 aims to address pressing issues facing the Caribbean tourism industry and foster collaboration among stakeholders to promote sustainable development. The conference is poised to deliver impactful discussions and initiatives that will drive positive change within the region’s tourism sector.

For more information about the conference and details on registration, visitcaribbeanstc.com.