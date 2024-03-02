SALE OF MORROCAN FERTILISERS TO THE FARMING COMMUNITY

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA– The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, Marine Resources, and Cooperatives is now offering low-cost fertiliser to farmers.

This initiative, stemming from diplomatic connections between the Government of Grenada and the Kingdom of Morocco, currently allows registered farmers to purchase the following fertilisers in 100-pound (100 lb.) bags.

Types of FertiliserCost (EC Dollars)Triple Super Phosphate (TSP)$40.00Mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP)$50.00Di- ammonium phosphate (DAP)$50.00NPSB:(Nitrogen Phosphorous, Sulphur Boron)$50.00

Fertilisers are available for purchase at the Mirabeau Agricultural Station and the Southern Extension District in La Sagesse between 9:00 a.m and 1:00 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday for one month. Thereafter, sales will continue only at Mirabeau Station.

PROCEDURE FOR THE PURCHASE OF FERTILISERS:

Farmers can purchase up to 5 bags of fertiliser.Fertilisers would only be sold to registered farmers that are actively engaged in farming.A farmer requesting MORE THAN 5 BAGS of fertilisers MUST PRESENT A WRITTEN LETTER OF APPROVAL from the Chief Extension Officer after a needs assessment is carried out by the Extension Division.Payment for fertiliser sales at La Sagesse can be done at the St. David’s revenue office or treasury, as cash will not be collected by the Southern Extension District. To collect fertiliser, you must produce your receipt.

Farmers are encouraged to use the fertiliser as recommended by the Extension Officers attached to the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry and Marine Resources.

For more information, please call the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, Marine Resources and Cooperatives at 473-440-2708 or the Mirabeau Plant Propagation Station on 473-442-7212.

Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, and Marine Resources…ensuring food and nutrition security for all!