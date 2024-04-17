Woman Charged with Arson, Remanded

Risha Rose Charles, 37 years old, Unemployed of Belmont St. Patrick, was on Friday 12th April 2024,charged by Officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department, Sauteurs, for the offence of Arson. She appeared at the Victoria Magistrate Court, Monday 15th April, 2024 and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

Miss Charles was charged following investigations into the burning of a dwelling house at River Sallee, St. Patrick, on Saturday 23rd February, 2024.

The Preliminary inquiry into the matter will take place at Sauteurs Magistrate Court. Miss Charles is scheduled to be brought before that Court on Monday 22nd April, 2024.