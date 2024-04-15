Cuba Scholarship Announcement for Doctor Specialisation

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA: The Republic of Cuba, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering Grenadian Nationals’ Postgraduate Medical Scholarships for the academic year 2024 for Cuban graduates who are desirous of pursuing studies.

ELIGIBILITY:

must be citizens of Grenada.must be holders of a bachelor’s degree obtained from Cuba.must be in good health.THREE COPIES OF ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR SCHOLARSHIPAPPLICATION:Completed Cuba scholarship application form (requested through email)Certified copies of all academic certificatesTranscript from the last school attended.Certified Copy of Birth CertificateA certified copy of a valid passport bio-data pageTwo (2) reference letters

Value of the Award:

Full TuitionAccommodation

Applicants are required to submit all required documents to the Human Resource Development Division (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education, on or before May 30, 2024.For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at the Ministry of Education at telephone numbers (473) 440- 2737/2738 or (473) 417-9762 or email [email protected].